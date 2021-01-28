The COVID -19 pandemic has changed our lives completely and we now live in the new normal. Amid the pandemic, life has slowly come back to normal and for now, we have IPL 2021 auctions being held on February 18, 2021, in Chennai. As per reports, the BCCI has shared the norms for the franchises who will gather in Chennai for the auctions. As per one of the reports, the team owners will not have to quarantine themselves but they will have to submit a couple of negative reports of RT-PCR tests 72 hours before the auction. Yet another test will be conducted at the venue. IPL 2021: BCCI Could Finalise Venue for the Tournament Post Auctions, UAE Included in Back-up Plan.

The BCCI has emailed the regulations for the IPL 2021 auctions."Please note that the team members attending the player auction in Chennai will need to do an RT-PCR test 72 hours before the auction date and submit the negative report. Further, there will a test done in Chennai at the venue for the members attending the auction, details of which will be shared in due course," BCCI CEO Hemang Amin, who is presently also functioning as the COO of IPL, wrote the BCCI CEO Hemang Amin to the franchises.

A while ago we told you that the BCCI will finalise the venue for the tournament only after February 18, 2021. UAE is still kept as a backup venue for the upcoming tournament.

