Five of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The groundsmen have been isolated after they were tested positive. As per reports, none of the five members who were tested positive were on duty. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is about to schedule four more games. This news about the groundsmen testing positive for COVID-19 comes on the same day when Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from Kolkata Knight Riders have been tested positive for COVID-19. ‘Cancel IPL’ Trend on Twitter After KKR, CSK Members Test Positive for COVID-19 Virus (See Reactions).

The match on Monday between KKR and RCB has been postponed and the official account of both teams took to social media to inform the fans about the match getting postponed. "Both the players (Chakravarthy and Warrier) have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health," the IPL said in a release.

Tweet by KKR:

RCB took to social media and wished both KKR players a speedy recovery.

Official Announcement: Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

The fans are urging the BCCI to postpone the tournament. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against each other on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ahmedabad.

