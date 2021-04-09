The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway on April 09, 2021 (Friday). IPL 2021 will be played at several venues across six cities with no team having a home advantage throughout the tournament. So as India’s premier T20 tournament returns back to the country after the last season was played in UAE we bring you IPL 2021 live streaming and telecast details on Star Sports, Star Sports Kannada and Disney+ Hotstar. VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

The Indian Premier League will be played across just cities due to the new rules amid the coronavirus pandemic and the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadiums will be hosting games in the competition for the first time along with all the matches in the play-off stages. The initial league phase will be played without fans with a call on allowing spectators to be taken later.

How to Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming and Telecast in Kannada?

Fans across India can live telecast all IPL 2021 matches on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 14 and will be live telecasting all the matches. You can watch IPL 2021 games in the Kannada language on Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans also switch the commentary language on Star Sports 1 SD/HD channels by clicking on the language button on the TV remote. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India.

The first match in IPL 2021 will be played between record champions Mumbai Indians and heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore. All matches have a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) apart from the double-headers where the first game on the day is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).