Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received a huge boost ahead of IPL 2021 as star opener Devdutt Padikkal has joined the training camp. The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 last month and his participation in the RCB bio-bubble was delayed as the player was self-isolating at his home in residence in Bangalore. However, the batsman has now fully recovered and has linked up with the rest of the squad. Players Who Could Replace the RCB Opener Devdutt Padikkal in Playing XI.

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the star performers of IPL 2020 as the Karnataka cricketer in his debut season established himself as one of the crucial members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. The 20-year-old scored 473 runs in 15 innings including five half-centuries with an average of over 30 and strike rate just north of 120. The youngster is coming into the season off a great domestic season and will be a crucial member of the RCB team. Devdutt Padikkal Joins RCB Camp After Being Tested Negative for COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Will Devdutt Padikkal Play Against Mumbai Indians?

Devdutt Padikkal is expected to be one of the mainstays of the RCB squad for IPL 2021 but his participation against Mumbai Indians was in doubt following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis late last month. However, the 20-year-old has joined the bio-bubble on Wednesday (April 7) after returning two negative results for coronavirus.

RCB will begin their IPL 2021 season against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai but are sweating over the availability of their star opener. After joining the Bangalore squad, it is still to be seen if Padikkal will be risked in the opening encounter due to lack of training ahead of the new season.

The Virat Kohli-led side reportedly are scheduled to have a training session on Wednesday evening and it could be used to assess the condition of Devdutt Padikkal and a call could be taken if he can feature against Mumbai Indians or not. RCB coach Simon Katich has said that the 20-year-old will be available for training and does not need further quarantine.

Padikkal's Message

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go. Here’s a message to all RCB fans from Devdutt.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/BtVszNABJW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

It is understood that players who have tested positive for COVID-19 need to clear two tests in a row after quarantining for at least ten days, and then another test on arrival at the team hotel. The players also need to clear some medical tests, such as cardiac screening, before joining the team bubble.

