Kolkata Knight Riders, finalists of last year's IPL after pulling off a dramatic turnaround, have had quite a time on the first day of the IPL 2022 Auction. The two-time champions roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping sum of Rs 12.25 crore and resigned Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana for Rs 7.25 crore and 8.25 crore respectively and have already made giant strides in making their intentions known. For the record, KKR had retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy. IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer Most Expensive So Far, David Warner and Other Marquee Players Earn Big

With Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins, KKR now have two good options for captaincy. KKR splashing that huge amount for Iyer is not surprising considering the fact that they have purchased players with such big money in the past as well like they had done for Cummins in 2019. However, they are now remaining with a purse of only Rs 20.50 cr and they would perhaps think twice before breaking their bank for any particular player that they may have targetted.

KKR Full Squad for IPL 2022

KKR Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Previous Season Recap: The Men in Purple in Gold had a dismal start to the season, winning two and losing five games in the first-phase of the competition. They made a dramatic comeback in the second half, making it to the final where they eventually lost to Chennai Super Kings.

