After a riveting IPL 2021 season, it is time for some more excitement with the retentions set to take place on November 30, Tuesday. Things have become even more interesting with the introduction of two new sides from Ahmedabad and Lucknow. All existing IPL teams have to retain a total of four players in total with a maximum of three Indians and two foreigners in their squads as all ten teams gear up for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is set to take place sometime either towards the end of this year or early in 2022. The date for that is yet to be finalized though.

Whereas all deadlines for retention for the existing eight teams is November 30, the two new sides would have a window from December 1 to 25 to pick three players ahead of the Mega Auction. All teams have a salary cap of 90 crores to invest in retention as well as the purchase of new players.

Several reports have claimed that IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings would retain skipper MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad along with the all-rounder duo of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. Kolkata Knight Riders have reportedly retained the West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy along with Venkatesh Iyer. Mumbai Indians are likely to retain only Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah only while Rajasthan Royals are reported to have only chosen to retain skipper Sanju Samson. Royal Challengers Bangalore have reportedly picked Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell as the only two retained players with Sunrisers Hyderabad going for only Kane Williamson. It is learnt that Delhi Capitals have opted to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. Punjab Kings reportedly, have released all players.