Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is underway and we are already approaching the halfway mark. Things have started to get intense with almost every match going to the final over. Every team is still in the hunt for a top-four finish and the league looks more competitive than ever. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, highlights of yesterday's matches and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table update. Catch of the Match! KL Rahul Pulls Off Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Jitesh Sharma During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 16

Two matches are set to take place in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. In the first match of the day Mumbai Indians will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Gujarat Titans will be taking on Rajasthan Royals. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB put up a big total of 174-6 on board. Virat Kohli smashed yet another half-century. RCB then made a superb start with the ball too and kept taking wickets at crucial intervals. Manish Pandey scored a fifty but it was not enough for Delhi to get their first win of the season.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Highlights

Punjab Super Kings snatched a 2-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Being asked to bat first, LSG posted a decent score of 159-8 on the board, courtesy of KL Rahul's half-century. Sam Curran meanwhile took three wickets for Punjab. Zimbabwe international Sikandar Raza's fantastic fifty and Shahrukh Khan's quick-fire innings then brought Punjab back to the winning ways. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Sam Curran, KL Rahul Among Milestones As Punjab Kings End Losing Streak.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following yesterday's two matches, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2023 table. LSG and GT are in the 2nd and 3rd place. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have entered the top four. RCB with their victory are in 7th place. Delhi meanwhile stay at the bottom of the table with 0 points from 5 matches.

