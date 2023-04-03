Chennai Super Kings began their 2023 IPL campaign with a loss against champions Gujrat Titans and the team will look to seek home comfort when it takes on Lucknow Super Giants in today’s game. The MS Dhoni led side put up a decent 178 on board batting first in the previous game but their bowling unit never rose to the occasion. The loopholes were there for all to see and CSK need a fix for it quickly. Opponents Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand put up a new flawless performance against Delhi Capitals in their last match and the manner of the victory means they have climbed to second in the points table. As showcased last season, the team is good at maintaining momentum and this is a huge positive for them. Chennai Super Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. 'Dil Jeet Liya'! Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, Netizens Go Gaga Over Touching Moment, View Viral Photos.

The spin department of Chennai did not have the kind of impact they would have wanted against Gujarat and it could change quickly given the conditions that prevail. Moeen Ali did not bowl in the last match but expect him to feature, possibly in the powerplays. Ruturaj Gaikwad was excellent with the bat but the other players, particularly the middle-order players need to do well.

West Indies duo Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran ripped into the Delhi attack helping Lucknow put on a high score. All Rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya are crucial for the team as they have a huge role to play in the middle order with Lucknow deploying more specialist bowlers. Jyadev Unadkat was expensive against Delhi and remained the only one from the bowling unit that looked subpar.

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 3. The game will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

fans can also enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels.

Lucknow look the more balanced of the two teams and should win this game.

