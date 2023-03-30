Gujarat Titans, the defending champions of IPL 2023, will kickstart their title defense when they face formidable opposition in MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings outfit at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. This match will begin one of the most much-awaited tournaments in the world and no doubt, fans will be pretty excited when their favourite players from these two teams battle it out in the middle to get off to a winning start. Prior to the match, the Narendra Modi stadium will also witness a glittering opening ceremony. Massive Blow for CSK! MS Dhoni Might Not Feature in IPL 2023 Opener Against Gujarat Titans Due to Niggle, Says Report.

But in an unfortunate development, Ahmedabad has witnessed rainfall on the eve of the IPL 2023 opener. A shower spell in the evening put an untimely end to a Gujarat Titans training session. The report of this downpour ahead of the big game might be a cause of worry for fans, especially those, who would travel to the stadium to watch live action. In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather might play out in this clash. GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 1.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected weather in Ahmedabad during GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report on Accuweather, there are no chances of rainfall during the game. There would be a 2% cloud cover at the start of this game but fans can expect a full game without any rain-related interruptions. The temperature would be hovering between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius during the match.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium generally favours batters. The ball would come onto the bat nicely and the team batting first will look to make the most of the quick outfield to score as many runs as possible within the powerplay. However, spinners can find some assistance as the game progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).