A lot of top players will be up for grabs when the IPL 2024 auction takes place on December 19. The much-awaited event will be watched by many across the globe and all 10 IPL franchises will hope to put their best foot forward in bringing on board the players they have targeted ahead of the upcoming edition. A total of 333 players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction, out of which 214 are Indians, 119 are overseas and two players hailing from associate nations. Out of all these players, few would undoubtedly attract more attention than the others and in this article, we will talk about five such stars who are likely to ignite a bidding war between the teams. IPL 2024 Auction: Three All-Rounders Who Can Potentially Replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans Squad for Indian Premier League Season 17.

Sam Curran was the most expensive player in the last IPL auction when he was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 18.5 crore, the costliest buy in the history of the cash-rich tournament. Several players made a name for themselves in the ODI World Cup which finished last month and will be on the radar of the different franchises.

1) Mitchell Starc: The premier Australian fast bowler is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the IPL 2024 auction. Having not been part of the IPL for a significant amount of time, he will look to return to the tournament with a bang and many teams will want to sign him. Starc recently featured in Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. IPL 2024 Auction: Three Players RCB Need to Sign in Indian Premier League Player’s Bidding Event.

2) Gerald Coetzee: The South African fast bowler turned heads with his performances in the ICC World Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer was a crucial part of South Africa's run to the semifinals and he ended up taking 20 wickets in the tournament. With his ability to hit the deck hard and pick up wickets at regular intervals, he shall be one of the most sought-after players at the IPL auction.

3) Travis Head: The left-hander was the driving force for Australia in their success at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With his ability to open the innings and also roll his arms over for a few quick overs, Travis Head is expected to be on the radar of certain teams. The southpaw besides is also a brilliant fielder and several teams will look to have him on board.

4) Rachin Ravindra: Undoubtedly the find of the tournament, the New Zealand all-rounder is also likely to fetch a big bid at the IPL 2024 auction. He is terrific at the top of the order and his familiarity with Indian conditions is a big plus. Besides he is also more than handy with the ball in hand. IPL 2024 Auction: A Look Into Schedule, Players List, Team Purse, Everything About Indian Premier League Player's Bidding Event.

5) Shardul Thakur: Released by KKR during the player retentions, Shardul Thakur is also expected to be one of those players who the franchises will be after. Thakur's profile as an Indian all-rounder is an invaluable asset to any team. He can leak a few runs sometimes but Thakur's knack for picking up wickets, and important ones is a fact that is not likely to go unnoticed.

Apart from these players, Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Woakes and Dilshan Madushanka are some of those who are likely to start bidding wars between the franchises. The IPL 2024 auction, is the first time that the event is being held outside of India.

