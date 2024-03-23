In a stunning debut as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ruturaj Gaikwad led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a resounding victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener on Friday. Under Ruturaj's calm and composed leadership, CSK displayed a dominant performance, chasing down RCB's target of 174 runs with ease, securing a convincing 6-wicket win at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The victory showcased CSK's prowess as defending champions and affirmed Ruturaj's capability to fill the void left by the legendary MS Dhoni as captain. ‘Show Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Face Too, He Is the Captain’, Says Virender Sehwag to Cameraperson During CSK vs RCB Match in IPL 2024.

Despite losing the toss and being put into field first, Ruturaj remained unfazed, making astute bowling changes, particularly during the powerplay. His decision to introduce Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over of the powerplay proved to be pivotal, as the Bangladeshi pacer struck crucial blows, dismantling RCB's top order and restricting them to 72 for 5.

During the post-match presentation, Ruturaj expressed his satisfaction with CSK's performance, emphasizing their total control over the game from the outset. He acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in ensuring their top-order batsmen bat through the innings to make chases easier.

"I have always enjoyed it. Haven't felt the additional pressure, right from the state side. Not even a single time I felt pressured by anything. Obviously had Mahi bhai with me," Ruturaj said after the match.

"Total control right from the start. 2-3 overs here and there but once the spinners came on, we were in control. 10-15 runs lesser would have been great but they came back well," Ruturaj said.

"Lots of positives, but two-three things to work on. The batting, everyone chipped in. If we had a few batters from the top-order batting through, the chase would have been easier," he added.

Mustafizur's remarkable debut for CSK, claiming four wickets and delivering his best IPL performance, set the tone for the match. However, RCB fought back valiantly, with Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik forging a resilient 95-run partnership to set a competitive target of 173 runs.

In the chase, CSK's batsmen exhibited remarkable consistency, with Rachin Ravindra blazing a trail with a blistering 37 off just 15 balls on his debut for the team. Ruturaj himself contributed a composed 15 runs, while the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja provided crucial support, ensuring a comfortable victory for their side. IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra Impresses Anil Kumble With His Performance on Debut Match Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With the victory under their belt, CSK now sets their sights on their next challenge as they gear up to face the Gujarat Titans in a highly anticipated clash, reminiscent of last year's final, scheduled to take place in Chennai on Tuesday, March 25.

