Chandigarh, April 9: Host Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League, at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings look like two teams with the same journey. With two wins from four games SRH are on the fifth and PBKS are on the sixth, sitting in the middle of the points table. Lucknow Super Giants Provide Update on Mayank Yadav's Injury After He Walks Off the Field During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

PBKS vs SRH Head-to- Head 21 Matches

Punjab Kings: 7 Wins

SRH Wins: 14 wins

PBKS v SRH match time

The IPL 2024 match between PBKS vs SRH starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

PBKS v SRH match venue

Punjab Kings vs SRH IPL 2024 match will take place at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Look To Maintain Perfect Home Record As Cricketing Action Returns to Mullanpur.

Live broadcast of PBKS v SRH match on television in India

PBKS v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming of PBKS vs SRH match in India

The live streaming of SRH v MI will be available on JioCinem.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy/Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c) Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

