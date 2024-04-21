Two teams in the bottom rung of the Indian Premier League points table, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans, will clash this evening at the Mullanpur Stadium with both the teams looking to salvage their campaign. Punjab lost to Mumbai in their last match, their third on the bounce. They are just above last placed Bengaluru in the points table and in dire need of a win. The performance of the Gujarat Titans has been unlike them given their dominance for the past two season. The team will need to regroup and come up with a plan to start moving up the ladder. Ashutosh Sharma Smashes It In the Nets Ahead of PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh, and Rilee Rossouw in the Punjab top order will need to fire as the home side have often failed to take the advantage of the powerplays. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have done wonders in the middle-order but they are often left with too much work to do. In term of bowling, Kagiso Rabada needs to chip in with more wickets with the new ball.

Azmatullah Omarzai could be drafted back into the team by Gujarat Titans, in place of Noor Ahmad given the lack of spin friendly conditions. R Sai Kishore should be in playing eleven in place of Shahrukh Khan. Shubman Gill is their man player in terms of batting and the visitors need their captain to play a long innings.

When Is PBKS vs GT Match 37 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 21. The PBKS vs GT match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Dinesh Karthik Admits Being '100 Per Cent Ready' To Play for India in ICC T20 World Cup After Consistent Performance For RCB in IPL 2024.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs GT Match 37 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. With English commentary, the PBKS vs GT live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD. This PBKS vs GT live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the PBKS vs GT online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs GT Match 37 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match. We are slowly and steadily getting into the business end of the campaign and this is where these games assume added significance. Expect the Titans to secure the two points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).