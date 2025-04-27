Mumbai, April 27: Mumbai Indians' star seamer Trent Boult gave his take on evolving demands for death overs bowling in the IPL 2025 and said it is a challenge he has always worked on. Boult is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the first over in IPL history with 30 scalps in 96 matches. Also, he is only 11 behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 77 wickets in IPL powerplays. The 35-year-old fast bowler has never taken more than nine wickets at the death in a single IPL season, but in IPL 2025 he already has six scalps to his name. Vision, Stability and Perfect Timing: Matthew Hayden Lauds Mumbai Indians Opener Rohit Sharma’s ‘Well-Measured’ Knock vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It's a challenge and an area I’ve always worked on. My mantra has been to keep getting better and never plateau with my skills or performance. I’m constantly pushing myself to come up with new options and plans. These days, there are so many batters - some we’ve never even heard of or played against - so you’ve got to be on your game. Clarity is key, and executing under pressure makes the difference. It’s all about training well and being ready for those moments," Boult said on JioHotstar’s series 'Gen Gold'.

The Kiwi pacer further reminisced about his journey with the championship-winning 2020 Mumbai Indians squad, where he picked 25 wickets, including a Player of the Match performance in the final, and said, "What I remember most is being in the bubble during COVID - bunkered down in Abu Dhabi with a great setup and the familiarity of playing at the same ground. It was a bizarre time, but that 2020 Mumbai Indians team was one of the best T20 sides I've ever been part of.

"The tournament flew by - we made it to the play-offs, won the final, and it was a great feeling. Many of those faces are still around, so there’s no reason we can’t create more magical memories.

Over the years, Boult has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Rajathan Royals, winning two titles, first with SRH in 2016 and then with MI in 2020. IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Backs Mumbai Indians To Reach Indian Premier League Playoffs After Seven-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘MI Know How To Make Comeback and Take the Lead’.

Speaking about his early days in the IPL and MI, Boult added, "One of my fondest IPL memories is from 2015, when I was picked to play in Hyderabad. I’d idolised Dale Steyn growing up - and suddenly, I was sharing a dressing room with him. That’s the beauty of IPL. getting to play alongside guys you never imagined you’d meet.

"When I moved from Delhi to Mumbai in 2020, I truly experienced what the MI ‘One Family’ culture is about. I’ve always felt welcomed, backed, and supported. They gave me the freedom to go out, express myself, and just do my thing. I feel very fortunate to be in this position.”

He signed off by giving his take on batters adapting to an aggressive style of play. "No doubt, a 300+ score will be reached this tournament. The ball seems to be travelling further, though I’d like to believe it’s still swinging in some parts of the country. From a bowling perspective, the only positive is that batsmen are coming hard, which creates opportunities."

"If we focus on being accurate, stay aggressive, and give it a real crack, bowlers will have their day at some point. That’s what fans want to see, and I’m sure there’ll be plenty watching," said Boult.

