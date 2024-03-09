Indian Premier League is all set to return with some exciting and breathtaking cricketing actions along with the favourite stars of the fans who will be out with their franchise fighting for the ultimate title of IPL 2024. Teams have already settled their squad in the IPL 2024 auction which was conducted on December 2019, 2023. It was a mini auction where teams reinforced their already settled squad cores. Despite that, some exciting bidding took place in the auction with players like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins drawing big bids. As a three-year cycle is coming to an end with the 2024 season. There has been already anticipation whether there will be a mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. In a recent report. it has cited by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal that IPL 2025 will see a mega auction ahead of it. ‘Mahi Aa Raha Hai!’ MS Dhoni’s ‘Vintage Hair’ Look From Practice Session Goes Viral As He Starts Training Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Speaking to Sportstar, Dhumal confirmed that the mega auction will take place for the 2025 season of the IPL. Every team is allowed to retain 3-4 players ahead of a mega auction. “We will have the mega auction for sure, where you get to choose three-four players and then you have a new team. That makes it more interesting and that format will continue,” said Dhumal.

He went on to say that he hopes that the mega auction will be as big as it has been previously. The last mega auction in the IPL was held in 2022 where 204 players were sold for Rs 551 crore. “Hopefully, the mega auction will be as big and as good as we have had earlier given newer talents coming in not from India and other countries. Teams like Afghanistan have also benefitted as they could showcase their talent,” Dhumal added. Sunrisers Hyderabad Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Dhumal also confirmed that IPL 2024 would end on either May 25 or 26 keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to begin on June 7. Only fixtures for the first two weeks of IPL 2024 have been released since the tournament could clash with the Lok Sabha elections. “This time the challenge is that we are starting with the T20 World Cup in the first week of June, and we were planning to close the tournament by May 25 or May 26 as the team will have to travel to the US and that’s a different territory altogether,” said Dhumal. For the first time, the tournament will be held there and it’s a new thing, so the players need to be there early to have some sort of practice games ahead of the tournament,” Dhumal added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).