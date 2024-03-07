Sunrisers Hyderabad have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This new jersey has a clear change in pattern although the orange and black colour combination is retained. The SRH jersey for IPL 2024 is inspired by the Sunrisers' Eastern Cape franchise with the jersey having a very similar design. Sunrisers Hyderabad took to social media to share a picture of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, posing in the new jersey. SRH have won the IPL title only once, in 2016 and finished in the bottom spot on the points table last season, winning only four out of 14 matches. Mumbai Indians Unveil Jersey for IPL 2024, Announce Skechers As Official Kit Sponsor (See Pics and Video).

SRH New Jersey for IPL 2024

Ready to unleash the fiery heat of Hyderabad 🔥 Our 🆕 blazing armour for #IPL2024 🧡 #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/mMQ5SMQH6O — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2024

