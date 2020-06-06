IPL vs PSL: Foreign Players Rate Quality of Bowling in Pakistan Super League Better Than Indian Premier League, Claims Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram (Photo Credits: Getty)

There is no denying to the fact that various T20 leagues around the world are trying to match the quality of Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL has completed 12 seasons and is the richest league in the cricket world. Overseas players prefer IPL contract over any other league. However, other T20 leagues are finding their feet as well. Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one good example. PSL is five seasons old, and for the first time, the league was held fully in Pakistan earlier this year. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has claimed that foreign players find bowling quality better in PSL than IPL. IPL 2020 to Be Held Outside India? BCCI Looking at All Possible Options.

"The five years that I have been part of PSL, I have asked foreign players about the differences between the two leagues, and they always say 'bowling level is great in PSL'," Akram said during his conversation with former cricketer Basit Ali on YouTube.

"In IPL, you tend to find one bowler in every team whom you can attack (as a batsman). But in PSL the quality of bowling is lot better than IPL according to foreign players," he added.

The former Pakistan bowler, however, added that there should be no comparison between the two leagues. "It is unfair to compare the two leagues. PSL is still in its fifth year (since inception) while IPL has been going on for 11-12 years and there is obviously more money involved. IPL has matured. PSL is definitely the second-best domestic T20 league in the world after IPL," Akram said.