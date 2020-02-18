IPL's Kings XI Punjab Buy Caribbean Twenty20 Franchise St Lucia Zouks

Kings XI Punjab. (File Photo)

New Delhi, February 18: The owners of Kings XI Punjab have bought a Caribbean Premier League side, becoming the second Indian Premier League club to own a Twenty20 franchise in the West Indies.

Punjab took over St Lucia Zouks, led by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, on Monday. In 2015 the Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Trinidad and Tobago.

"We are excited at the opportunity to invest in one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world, and we have been impressed by the vibrancy of CPL over the last seven years," Punjab co-owner Mohit Burman said on a St Lucia Zouks media release.

The eighth edition of the CPL will be held from August 19 to September 26.