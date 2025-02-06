Which Team Marcus Stoinis is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Australian All-Rounder Who Recently Retired From ODIs Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18

Marcus Stoinis, a destructive Australian all-rounder and veteran of the game has shockingly retired from the ODI format, despite being selected for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With the immediate retirement of the 35-year-old, the Australia national cricket team will be required to find a replacement before February 12. As stated in the press release issued by Cricket Australia, the governing body of the team, the decision has been taken by Stoinis to concentrate solely on the T20 format of the game, in the ending years of his career for both Australia and the multiple franchises he plays across the globe. The pace-bowling all-rounder plays in various top leagues across the world, namely the Big Bash League (BBL), South Africa T20 (SA20), Indian Premier League (IPL), and also Major League Cricket (MLC). Marcus Stoinis Retires: Australia All-Rounder Announces Surprise ODI Retirement With Immediate Effect Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Stoinis has been a part of the top T20 franchise-based leagues for over a decade now. He has featured in the most popular and cash-rich league of the world, the IPL since 2016, when he played for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Over the years he has played for multiple IPL teams other than KXIP, like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. The all-rounder is one of the top-performing players in the league, having played 96 games, scoring 1866 runs at a strike rate of 142, and also picking 43 wickets. Marcus Stoinis Announces Retirement From ODIs, To Be Replaced In Australia's Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Which Team Marcus Stoinis is Part of in IPL 2025?

Marcus Stoinis was released ahead after IPL 2024 by Lucknow Super Giants. The player was secured by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auctions. PBKS won the bid for the Aussie star after fierce bidding, paying a hefty 11 crores INR. The player will be playing for the Punjab-based franchise for the first time since IPL 2018.

In IPL 2024, Stoinis scored a massive 388 runs in 14 innings at an impressive strike rate of 147.52. He also picked four wickets at an economy of nine for LSG.

