Ireland and Afghanistan face off against each other in the fourth T20 International of their five-match series. The clash will be played n Stormont in Belfast on August 15, 2022 (Monday) as both sides aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below.

Heading into the penultimate game of the series, hosts Ireland have the upper hand as they have taken a 2-1 lead over Afghanistan. The Irish side won the opening two games of the series but the visitors have managed to get back with a win in the previous game.

When to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 4th T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played in Stormont in Belfast on August 15, 2022. The IRE vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match in India. But the series will be available to view on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I 2022?

FanCode will live stream the IRE vs AFG 4thT20I match online for fans in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the action of the game online.

