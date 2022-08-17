Ireland and Afghanistan have been involved in a pulsating T20 series so far and the fifth and final game of the tourney happens to be the decider. Afghanistan defeated Ireland in the last match in a rain-curtailed game courtesy of some brilliant batting. They scored almost two runs a ball to absolutely demolish the Irish bowlers. To do that in a critical match makes it all that more special and Afghanistan certainly have the momentum with them. For Ireland, the task is not simple as it was after they took a 2-0 lead early on. The bowlers have taken a beating off late and this is one area that needs massive improvement. Ireland versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 PM IST. Indian Cricket Team’s Schedule in Men’s FTP 2023-27 Released: Team India to Play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is; No Bilateral Series Against Pakistan

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie has not been able to get Ireland off to a flying start in the last couple of games and this is a problem. George Dockrell in the lower middle order has contributed with some crucial runs at important times to bail the team out. Coming to the bowlers, the entire unit went above 10 runs per over economy and that will cause anxiety to the team management.

In a game where every other bowler was being hit for plenty, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan had an economy rate of 7 with two wickets to his credit. Fareed Ahmad also chipped in with 3 wickets and the duo will have a huge role to play in the decider. Najibullah Zadran had a slow start to the series but is now Afghanistan's leading run scorer.

When to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 5th T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played in Stormont in Belfast. The IRE vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match in India. But the series will be available to view on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I 2022?

FanCode will live stream the IRE vs AFG 5th T20I match online for fans in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the action of the game online. Afghanistan have once again showcased why they are one of the top T20 sides in cricket and should win the final match against Ireland.

