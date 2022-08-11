Ireland, after getting closer to victories in several of their T20 games throughout the past month or so, finally managed to win versus Afghanistan in the first game of their match series. The European side have been making waves with their new brand of attacking cricket and are only getting better with each passing match. They chased down a target of 168 with relative ease in the first match and another win will put Afghanistan under real pressure. The visitors must be disappointed with their below-par performance but given the quality team they are, they are expected to bounce back in style. Ireland versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 PM IST. Virat Kohli Starts Training Ahead of Asia Cup 2022, Shares Instagram Story

Ireland's top order clicked against Afghanistan in the opener with the likes of Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker scoring half-centuries. The contribution of Paul Stirling and Harry Tector were crucial too and the home team will be confident about their batters coming good again. Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell maintained impressive line and length which helped share five wickets between them. The rest were a tad expensive and need to work on it.

Afghanistan had Usman Ghani holding one end on his way to 59 but the rest of the unit did not apply themselves. Ibrahim Zardan scored some runs towards the end to help Afghanistan past 160 but on the flat Irish wickets, the Asian team need more runs. They are a side with a lot of experience in the bowling line up and this is where they will look to get the better of Ireland. The first game on the tour is not the easiest for any visiting side and Afghanistan should improve considerably.

When to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 2nd T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played in Stormont in Belfast. The IRE vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match in India. But the series will be available to view on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2022?

FanCode will live stream the IRE vs AFG 2nd T20I match online for fans in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the action of the game online. Ireland are enjoying playing at home this season and should secure another win.

