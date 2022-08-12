Afghanistan are struggling on their tour of Ireland and currently find themselves trailing 2-0 in the five-game series. Another loss for the visitors and they will have just pride left to play for. Their five-wicket loss against Ireland in the previous match was down to their batting as they could only manage 122 in their quota of twenty overs. They are in need of a performance that will lift their spirits and bring them back into the contest. For hosts Ireland, it has been smooth sailing so far and the team management will want the players to remain focused in the series decider. Ireland versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 PM IST. List of Indian Cricket Team Captains in 2022: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, a Look at Players Who Captained India This Year

Skipper Andrew Balbrinie has been in fine form for Ireland and has been getting the job done in the top order. Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector in the middle order are high-caliber batsmen and hold the middle order together. Joshua Little and Mark Adair as a pair have been highly effective and Afghanistan must find a way to tackle them. The one highlight from the last game was Ireland's ability to continue to keep the Afghanistan batsmen quiet.

Afghanistan may look to ring in some changes, particularly in the batting unit where they are problems. Mohammad Nabi may have to promote himself higher up the order to try and accelerate their run rate. Rashid Khan has been economical but devoid of wickets which does not bode well for the team. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another attacking spinner that Ireland chose to play out quietly in the second game.

When to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 3rd T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played in Stormont in Belfast. The IRE vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match in India. But the series will be available to view on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2022?

FanCode will live stream the IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I match online for fans in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the action of the game online. It will be interesting to see how Afghanistan respond after losing the first two matches. Ireland may face a tough test in this match, one they will be able to overcome.

