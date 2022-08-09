Afghanistan will be in action after their dominating victory over Zimbabwe when they take on Ireland in a five-match T20 series. The first game is set to take place at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast and the hosts will be well prepared for this one, having played New Zealand, India and South Africa recently. Although they are yet to win a single game from these matches played against such top sides, they did manage to upgrade the game and play competitively. Opponents Afghanistan are considered a quality team in the shortest format of the match with many of their playing franchisee cricket throughout the world. With the T20 World Cup not far away, they will be looking to get a marquee win here. Ireland versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 PM IST. IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2022 in Belfast.

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie will be eager to get Ireland off to a good start and provide a platform for the middle order. Harry Tector has been making waves in international cricket off late and he will be the player to watch out for the hosts. George Dockrell has a challenge ahead of himself with Aghanistan known to play spin well. Joshua Little and Barry McCarthy should lead the pace attack.

Noor Ahmad will likely be preferred over Karim Janat in the playing eleven for Afghanistan after his wicket taking exploits against Zimbabwe. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman are porven performers in the T20 game and Ireland will need to plan well against them. Mohammad Nabi in the middle order is known for his power hitting but is also an able contributor with the bowl.

When to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played in Stormont in Belfast. The IRE vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match in India. But the series will be available to view on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will live stream the IRE vs AFG 1st T20I match online for fans in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the action of the game online. Ireland will be confident despite the losses and should defeat Afghanistan to take an early lead in the series.

