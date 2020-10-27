Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh led the cricket fraternity’s wishes for birthday boy Irfan Pathan as he turned 36 on October 27, 2020 (Tuesday). Kohli and Yuvraj were joined by Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami and several others from the cricket fraternity as they wished Pathan on his birthday. Pathan retired from all forms of cricket earlier this January and has since been serving as the mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy team as well as a cricket commentator. Irfan Pathan Birthday: Suresh Raina Wishes Former Chennai Super Kings Teammate As He Turns 36 (See Post).

Kohli wished the former India all-rounder and prayed for him to have a great year ahead while Yuvraj praised Pathan for his cricketing career and send him best wishes. “Jitne khatarnak inke inswingers the, utni hi khatarnak aur insightful inki commentary hai Happy Birthday to the king of swing,” wrote Yuvraj, who along with Pathan was instrumental in India winning the inaugural 2007 ICC World T20 tournament. Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: 5 of the Best Performances by the Former Indian All-Rounder.

Virat Kohli Wishes Irfan Pathan

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Wishes the 'King of Swing'

Jitne khatarnak inke inswingers the, utni hi khatarnak aur insightful inki commentary hai 🤪 Happy Birthday to the king of swing @IrfanPathan 👊🏻 sending you all my love and best wishes brother! Have a great day and stay safe 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2QBrylTuid — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2020

Gautam Gambhir and Shami also wished the cricketer-turned-commentator a wonderful year ahead. “Birthday greetings to the wonderful @IrfanPathan! May you keep bowling us over with your beautiful smile & wish you a great year ahead!” wrote Gambhir, who had shared the commentary box with Pathan.

Gautam Gambhir Wishes Irfan Pathan a Great Year Ahead

Birthday greetings to the wonderful @IrfanPathan! May you keep bowling us over with your beautiful smile & wish you a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/vmXUoApCX9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2020

S Badrinath Wishes Irfan Pathan

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan ,may you have a year filled with happiness and peace partner 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/nUDVHxEUe5 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 27, 2020

BCCI Wishes Irfan Pathan

301 wickets & 2,821 runs in intl. cricket 👍 2007 ICC World T20-winner 🏆 Only #TeamIndia bowler to take a first-over hat-trick 💪 Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/egX1iXXw9u — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020

Chetan Sharma Shares a Picture With Irfan Pathan From Commentary Box

Nice to in Commentary box of star sports hindi with @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/0dCSYLCbyy — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Mohammed Shami Wishes Irfan Pathan Happy Birthday!

Many many happy returns of the day 🎂🎂🎂🎂 @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/aCK60FEv29 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 27, 2020

Rahul Sharma Prays for God to Shower Blessing on Irfan Pathan

Happy bday @IrfanPathan paaji allah bless you always 🎂😊💫🙌 pic.twitter.com/JYi6HYAW8N — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) October 27, 2020

Pathan bid adieu to cricket earlier this year in January after representing India in over 150 international matches. He played 29 Tests, 120 ODI matches and 24 T20Is and ended with 100 Tests wicket, 173 in ODIs and 28 in T20I cricket. He also scored over 2500 runs, which also included a Test century and 12 half-centuries to his name.

