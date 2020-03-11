Irfan Pathan’s Gritty 57-Run Knock Takes India Legends to Five-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka Legends in Road Safety Series 2020, Twitterati React

Irfan Pathan after scoring a half-century (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irfan Pathan who announced his retirement just a few days ago is currently playing for the India Legends against Sri Lanka. The former Indian all-rounder looked in sublime touch as led the team to the finishing line as he scored 57 runs against Sri Lanka Legends at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Pathan walked into bat when the Men in Blue were in a lurch on the score of 62 runs with four wickets down. He scored 57 runs from 31 balls which included six fours and three maximums during his innings. His knock impressed the netizens and they posted tweets praising the former Indian all-rounder. Twitterati Claim Female Fan Who Proposed to Zaheer Khan During India vs Pakistan Test Series 2007 Made an Appearance During IND Legends vs SL Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan hung his boots at the start of the year. "I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like Ganguly, Dravid, and Laxman. I am calling time on my career," Irfan Pathan said. The netizens reacted to the fiery innings. Check out the tweets below:

Irfan pathan indeed a legend Raised to the situation tonight ! All you need is India...india .. india. To win 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — #RRR🔥RC (@mailheredileep) March 10, 2020

Another one

Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell watching Irfan Pathan in #RoadSafteyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/sLAzpMYi8b — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) March 10, 2020

What a knock

What a knock by Irfan Pathan, 52* runs from just 29 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes. He is winning it for India Legends. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2020

Wow

Irfan Pathan 57* (31) takes India Legends to a stunning win which looked unlikely at one srage when required rate was around 9, 11 years ago Pathan Borthers won India a T20I from 114-7 while chasing 173, stunning performance #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kuVnqcVn6H — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) March 10, 2020

Talking about the match, India Legends won the game by five wickets. The Indian team has won the second game in the Road Safety Series 2020. India has previously won against the West Indies Legends by seven wickets. Back then it was Virender Sehwag who led the team to a win by scoring 74 runs from 57 balls. He smashed 11 fours and no sixes. The Indian Legends won the game with 10 balls to spare and tops the table with four points.