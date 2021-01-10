Domestic cricket action in India will resume after a break of nearly nine months amid the coronavirus pandemic with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21. On the opening day fixtures of the T20 tournament, Hyderabad will take on Assam at the Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Hyderabad vs Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 can scroll down below. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Both teams will be looking to start the new season on a positive note and record a win. The two teams are placed in Elite Group B and hope to catch up with early leaders Bengal and Tamil Nadu, who have won their opening games. The T20 tournament will be the first domestic or international cricket event to be played in India since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Assam vs Hyderabad T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Assam vs Hyderabad match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. So, Star Sports will live telecast select matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Assam vs Hyderabad match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Full Squads

Hyderabad Squad: Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth(w), Tilak Varma, Chama V Milind, Kartikeya Kak, Tanmay Agarwal(c), Rahul Buddhi, Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, Mickil Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh, Prateek Reddy

Assam Squad: Pallavkumar Das, Arup Das, Amit Sinha, Pritam Das, Rishav Das(c), Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Abhishek Thakuri(w), Riyan Parag, Rahul Singh, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das

