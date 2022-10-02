With a series win in mind, India would be heading into the second T20I against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2. The match is slated to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bowlers had set up the win for India in the 1st T20I where both Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh toyed with the South Africa batters. The swing by both these players was too much to handle as the visitors were, in no time, reduced to 9/5. Had it not been for Keshav Maharaj's 41 and a 24 from Wayne Parnell, South Africa could have fallen way short of the 100-run mark. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs South Africa series but will IND vs SA 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Rahul Dravid on Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury: Team India Head Coach Gives Latest Update on Pacer’s Availability for T20 World Cup 2022

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav then steered the hosts to a win after they lost two quick wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Come Sunday, South Africa would be at nothing short of their best as they face a must-win situation with one more match, after this, remaining.

Is IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

