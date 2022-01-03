After a clinical win in the first Test, India would aim to clinch a series win when they face South Africa in the second match from Monday, January 3. The match would be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India would be confident of pulling off another win as the team is in good form, with only the middle-order not firing. Virat Kohli would remember well the 2018 tour of South Africa where his Indian team, despite losing the series, had played remarkably well in Johannesburg to win the last Test. In some ways, that famous win led to India becoming a serial winner in overseas Tests and it would be fitting if the inaugural World Test Championship finalists clinch a win in the second Test to be played at the same venue. Rahul Dravid Praises Virat Kohli for Keeping Team Morale High Despite Lot of ‘Noise’, Backs Him To Score Big Ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021–22

South Africa on the other hand, would have a lot to work on, especially their batting which has not been on the mark. They failed to score even 200 in both innings of the first Test--something that is indeed concerning--given the fact that the series is on the line and Dean Elgar would want his side to show up and perform to their best in order to pose a challenge to India.

Is IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports most often telecast India's matches but will not televise the Test series against South Africa. Hence, IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 live commentary is likely to be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 1st Test while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel is likely to provide live commentary.

