India and South Africa will face off against each other in the third and final Test of the three-game series. The SA vs IND 3rd Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and will begin from January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. Both teams will be aiming to win the series. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of South Africa, but is IND vs SA 3rd Test available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Wriddhiman Saha to Replace Rishabh Pant in India Playing XI for 3rd Test at Cape Town?.

South Africa did well to make a comeback in the second Test and level the series and will hope that they can replicate the feat again. Meanwhile, India will have skipper Virat Kohli back for the match and will hope that they can get back to winning ways and record their first series win in South Africa. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022, Cape Town Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Is IND vs SA 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports most often telecast India's matches but will not televise the Test series against South Africa. Hence, IND vs SA 3rd Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021 live commentary is likely to be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 3rd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel is likely to provide the live stream of the commentary.

