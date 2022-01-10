After losing the second Test match by seven wickets, Virat Kohli and his men are looking to seal the series. India's Test skipper Virat Kohli was absent from the last Test match was seen hitting the nets and is expected to play the game. So far the three-match series is a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23. The third game will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. So far the series stands on 1-1. In this article, we shall be talking about the weather and pitch report for the game. So the day 1 of the game could have a delayed start as there could be early showers. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs South Africa: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.

The match could have wet conditions from 09.00- 11.00 local time. So the toss will be delayed and overall, the play could be shorted by a few overs. The rest of the day is expected to remain cloudy. Skies are expected to be clear for the remaining days and it would be feasible to say that the fans will be able to enjoy a full game of cricket. The temperature will be ranging at around 19-21 degrees on the lower side so the conditions remain good for the game of cricket.

Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2022 Weather Report (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Newlands Cricket Stadium will be a batting paradise for the batters. Unlike the one in Johannesburg, the pitch here could give good scores on the board. Spinners will also have a bit of a role to play on this wicket.

