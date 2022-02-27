After beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, India is all set to host the third T20I match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium. The home team has a lead of 2-0 for now and they will be looking for a clean sweep. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. The visiting team will be looking to make a comeback in the series. Ishan Kishan Taken to Hospital After Blow to the Head in Second T20I Against Sri Lanka.

The visiting team will be playing for pride. Right before the third match, the home team faced a big setback as Ishan Kishan has been hospitalised after getting hit by a ball. This simply means that it is very likely that he will be unavailable for the third game. The Indians will be keeping their fingers crossed for Ishan Kishan to be available. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at the Ekana Spots City Stadium in Lucknow on February 27, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL T20I series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL T20I series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I online.

