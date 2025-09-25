IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Preview: In the final match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, the India national cricket team will lock horns against the Sri Lanka national cricket team, which unfortunately will be a dead-rubber. The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be inconsequential, as the Men in Blue have already qualified for the competition final, while the Lankan Lions have been eliminated from the continental tournament, having suffered two successive defeats in the second phase. India Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Final; Suryakumar Yadav and Co Become First Team to Enter Summit Clash Following 41-Run Victory Against Bangladesh in Super 4 Clash.

While India have been undefeated in the Asia Cup 2025, several weaknesses have emerged time and again, mainly dealing with a lack of runs from the middle and lower-order. Apart from Abhishek Sharma and, to some extent, Shubman Gill, the other batters have failed to showcase consistency, with the management experimenting too often. Jitesh Sharma could be roped in XI as a pinch-hitter, while the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana might get another go in the middle before the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, which started the tournament with three back-to-back wins, failed to maintain their form in Super 4s and suffered close losses against Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively, to get knocked out of the Asia Cup T20I 2025 edition. Pathan Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been the linchpins of Sri Lanka's batting as others have failed to perform in crunch moments. The bowling in contrast, have been in-form, with bowlers contributing match after match, with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thusara, and Dushmantha Chameera being amongst the wicket charts.

When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Having booked a place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final, India will look to fine-tune their XI when the Men in Blue clash against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 stage match of the competition on September 26. The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs SL H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, India and Bangladesh have featured in 31 T20Is against each other, where Men in Blue have an overwhelming advantage. Team India have come out victorious 21 times, while the Lankan Lions have won nine, and a solitary ended in a no result. India are on a three-match T20I winning streak, having seen a defeat against Sri Lanka in 2023. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Secret Behind ‘L’ Celebration; Explains How Suryakumar Yadav Reminded Him of His Father Against Pakistan.

Who Are the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Pathum Nissanka Wanindu Hasaranga Hardik Pandya Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SL: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka Likely XI vs IND: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

