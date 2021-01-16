Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) takes on Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2021. After the defeat against Karnataka, J&K picked up their campaign and defeated Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. The Parvez Rasool-led side will be looking to complete the hat-trick of wins against Punjab now. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of JK vs Punjab and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Makes Debut as Mumbai Knocked Out After Loss to Haryana.

Punjab, on the other hand, have won three out of three games and are in great form. The JK vs Punjab is an Elite Group A contest and will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground (3) in Alur. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is JK vs Punjab T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

JK vs Punjab match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. This contest will not have live streaming either.

Punjab Squad: Simran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha.

Jammu and Kashmir Squad: Qamran Iqbal, Suryansh Raina(w), Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Puneet Kumar, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool(c), Ram Dayal, Aquib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf, Aamir Aziz Sofi, Ahmed Banday, Umar Nazir Mir, Nawazul Munier, Jiyaad Magrey, Henan Malik, Usman Pandit

