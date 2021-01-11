Meghalaya and Manipur will face-off each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 T20 tournament. This is the second day of the tournament and ten matches will be played today. However, not all matches will be telecast live on television this year. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Meghalaya vs Manipur encounter, continue reading for all the information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

The Meghalaya vs Manipur Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match will be held at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground in Chennai. The T20 match will start at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Meghalaya vs Manipur T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Meghalaya vs Manipur T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available.

Meghalaya Squad: Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Puneet Bisht, Sanjay Yadav, Abhay Negi, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Aditya Singhania, Larry Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Kilco Marak, Shaisngi Lyngdoh.

Manipur Squad: Prafullomani Singh, Rex Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Thokchom Kishan, Ahmed Shah, Lamabam Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Karnajit Yumnam, Nitesh Sedai, Gemson Singh, Bishwash Singh, Sheiteendra Singh.

