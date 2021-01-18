Tamil Nadu will take on Bengal in the Elite Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on January 18, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are the top two sides in their group with Bengal looking to catch up on leaders in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Nadu vs Bengal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar Posts Fourth Straight Win Against Manipur; Chandigarh Crushes Sikkim by 131 Runs.

This game holds a huge significance in both teams’ hopes of making it into the playoffs of the competition. Tamil Nadu have won all their games so far and are at the top of Group B but a win for Bengal in this clash could see them overtake the leaders and automatically qualify for the knockouts. Bengal have a slight advantage over third-place Jharkhand but a huge loss in this game could see them fall into third place.

Is Tamil Nadu vs Bengal T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and its HD channel. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Tamil Nadu vs Bengal will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Free live streaming of the T20 match will be available on Jio TV mobile app.

Squads

Bengal: Shreevats Goswami(w), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar(c), Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Prayas Barman, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).