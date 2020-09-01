Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will take on Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in match 21 of the Caribbean Premier League. JAM vs TKR clash will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on September 1, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams emerged victorious in their last game in the competition and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Trinbago Knight Riders are at the top of the team standings with 12 points from six games and will be looking for a win to put some daylight between them and the chasing pack. The Kieron Pollard-led side are on a two-game winning run. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs got back to winning in their last game and now will be looking to slide into the third position with a victory over the table-toppers. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Chadwick Walton (JAM), Glenn Phillips (JAM) and Tim Siefert (TKR) must be your keeper for this game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Jermaine Blackwood (JAM), Darren Bravo (TKR) and Colin Munro (TKR) must be your batsmen for this match.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (JAM) and Sunil Narine (TKR) can be picked as your all-rounders for this game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichane (JAM), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (JAM) and Fawad Ahmed (TKR) must be your bowlers for this clash.

Glenn Phillips (JAM) must be picked as your skipper while Sunil Narine (TKR) can be named as the vice-captain for this clash.

