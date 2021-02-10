England defied all the odds in the first Test against India and registered a memorable 227-run triumph at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Although many players like Joe Root, Dom Bess and Jack Leach shone for the visitors in the game, veteran pacer James Anderson was the wrecker-in-chief on the final day. While Indian batsmen would have prepared to tackle the spin challenge on the deteriorated Chennai track, Anderson came out of syllabus and rattled the home team’s batting order. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant quickly to tighten England’s grip over the game. James Anderson Rattles Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane’s Stumps with Scintillating In-Swingers as England Beat India by 227 Runs in Chennai Test.

The right-arm pacer must be high on confidence with his spectacular show and would like to continue tormenting Indian batsmen in the remaining three Tests. A massive milestone is also waiting for Anderson in the upcoming games. He needs just nine more wickets to displace India’s legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. While the England pace spearhead currently has 611 wickets in 158 games, Kumble has taken 619 wickets in his illustrious career of 132 Tests. James Anderson Achieves Rare Milestone After Rattling India’s Batting Order in IND vs ENG Chennai Test.

Speaking of other players in the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket, former Sri Lanka spin magician Muttiah Muralitharan is sitting at the summit with 800 scalps in 133 matches while former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne is occupying the second spot with 708 wickets in 145 Tests.

Notably, Anderson is already the most successful pacer in Test cricket, and it will be interesting to see what more he can achieve before hanging up his boots. Despite being 38, the talismanic fast bowler looks fit as ever and who knows he could go past Muralitharan’s tally as well.

Meanwhile, the second Test will again be played in Chennai and will get underway on February 13. While the Three Lions would like to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, Virat Kohli and Co would fight for redemption.

