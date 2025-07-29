Team India is currently playing England in a five-Test match series away from home and after four matches in the series, England have a 2-1 lead with one match to go. England won the first and third Test. India won the second at Edgbaston. While the fourth match at Manchester ended in a draw. India still have a chance to level the series by winning the fifth and the final Test match at Oval. The fourth and the fifth Test matches have a small gap of only three days which has made both teams consider workload management of their bowlers. Amid this, reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah will miss the fifth Test as he will be rested. Will Kuldeep Yadav Play in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Is Arshdeep Singh Fit? Here's What We Know Ahead of Last Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, BCCI's medical team has told Bumrah that it is better if he rested and the decision is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind. The medical team has been in constant coordination with Bumrah, the Indian team management, and the selectors had decided he would play only three of the five Tests during the England tour. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford. Why Gautam Gambhir Engaged in Heated Argument With Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis? Team India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Reveals Reason Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

However, a combination of a slowish, flat surface and the workload had impacted Bumrah's pace in the fourth Test. He picked two wickets in 33 overs, which was the most he has bowled in an innings, and for the first time, his runs column had breached 100. It has been clear that Bumrah's intensity has dropped and his complex action has held him back from putting more stress on his back. Bumrah has been under BCCI surveillance since he was injured in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025. He was ruled out for sometime and he has not returned with full capacity. In this moment for BCCI, the preference is to extend his career by providing him adequate rest and managing his workload.

