Jofra Archer Prophecy: England Cricketer's Old Tweet Goes Viral As Oil Prices in US Turn Negative

Jofra Archer. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jofra Archer has been hailed as a prophet by people on Social media and the England pacer has done it once again. Another one of the 25-year-old’s tweet has gone viral after the prices of Crude Oil in the US have dropped significantly. In the latest episode of Jofra Archer prophecy, the World Cup winner's tweet shows that the England international had predicted the decrease in demand of the oil, way back in 2013. US Oil Prices Crash Below $0 Per Barrel, Turn Negative For First Time In History As Demand Vanishes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

On April 20, 2020 (Monday), the price of US oil turned negative for the first time in history, falling below $0 a barrel. Demand for oil has dried up due to the coronavirus pandemic as people have been urged to stay inside their homes amid the lockdown. At the start of the year, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate cost around $60.

Jofra Archer's Tweet

Sumbodi care bout oil — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 8, 2013

After a sudden decline in the US oil prices, people started digging through Jofra Archer’s profile to find something that related to the situation. And they found exactly that, as the 25-year-old had tweeted ‘Sumbodi care bout oil’ back in 2013.

People's Reaction

jai ho jofra Maharaj ki — Rahul 🏹 🇮🇳 (@BeingTrickyy) April 20, 2020

How?

😂😂😂how did u even find this bhai😂https://t.co/I4KmfvMnbA — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) April 20, 2020

Jai Ho!

Jao ho Prabhu ... Plz accept me as your chela 😭😭😭 — Quarantined Tauseef (@Rofl_JamesBabu) April 20, 2020

Jofra Archer has been in the news because of his old tweets as the England pacer has been predicted the future via his old tweets. The 25-year-old had also foretold about the coronavirus pandemic and about the lockdowns in several countries.