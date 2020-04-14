Jofra Archer Prophecy: England Cricketer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral Again As PM Narendra Modi Extends Nationwide Lockdown Till May 3

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jofra Archer has done it once again. The England cricketer has been hailed as a prophet on social media by Indian fans as some old tweets from the 25-year-old pacer resemble the ongoing situation in the country. In the latest episode of Jofra Archer prophecy, the World Cup winner’s tweet from 2014 has gone viral, which shows that the cricketer had predicted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2021. Did Jofra Archer Know About Coronavirus in 2014? English Cricketer’s 'Prophetic' Spooky Tweet Surfaces Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Indian PM Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday (April 14) morning that the initial 21-day lockdown in the country which was supposed to end on the day has been extended for three more weeks and will now be concluded on May 3. This decision was taken in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country as more than 10,000 people have been tested positive. Old Tweet From Jofra Archer Goes Viral After PM Narendra Modi Announces India’s Lockdown For 21 Days, Here's What It Reads!

Jofra Archer's Tweet

Ay come 3Rd :) — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 27, 2014

Similar to the previous occasions, soon after Mr Modi’s speech, people started digging through Jofra Archer's profile to find a relatable tweet, where he had predicted the event and they found exactly that. ‘Ay come 3Rd :)’ read the tweet by the English cricketer which signifies the date till which the lockdown in the country has been extended.

You're a God

You are God aren't you ?? — Yashasva Tungare (@yashasva) April 14, 2020

Incarnation of Vishnu

Man is 10th incarnation of Vishnu — Yogesh (@yogessssssh) April 14, 2020

God

Oh terii ! Ye toh dev maanush nikla! — 😎! (@OzaMHinal) April 14, 2020

Jofra Baba

Ufffff Jofra Baba ☺️ — Smriti Fan Lokesh (@SmritiFanLoki) April 14, 2020

This is not the first time that Jofra Archer had predicted future events from his tweets. Apart from anticipating the events in India, the 25-year-old had also foretold how the 2019 Cricket World Cup final will be played, which England won in the super over.