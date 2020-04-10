John Harcourt du Preez, Former Proteas Test Cricketer, Dies at 77

Representational Image of Cricket (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Johannesburg, April 10: Former South Africa spinner and Zimbabwe selector, John Harcourt du Preez has died at the age of 77 after prolonged illness.

In a media release, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said du Preez, fondly known has Jackie, passed away on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe. He had been suffering from a heart condition for some time.

He was one of the many Zimbabweans to play for South Africa under the banner of the South African Cricket Association in his country's pre-independence days.

Part of a rare breed of leg-spinners in South African domestic cricket in the 1960s, he was also a good enough batsman to be regarded as a genuine all-rounder and he represented South Africa in the final two Test matches against Australia in the 1966-67 season.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences his family, friends and cricketing colleagues," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

He was also an outstanding fielder and combined with Eddie Barlow in a boundary edge double play to run out Bill Lawry before the Australian opening batsman had faced a ball in the final Test match of that series at St. George's Park.

In a first-class career that lasted nearly 20 years, he made more than 4,000 first-class runs, including a century, and took 296 wickets, including 11 fifers. He also took 80 catches. In later years he served as a national selector of Zimbabwe Cricket.