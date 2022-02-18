Juventus will take on local rivals Torino in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 18, 2022 (late Friday night) as teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Juventus Sign Dusan Vlahovic For Four Years, Bianconeri Beat Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur to Sign Serbian Striker (See Pics)

Juventus have the edge in the race for a top four finish as they lead Atalanta by a point having played a game more. The Bianconeri will be hoping to stay that way and will look to record another win over their local rivals. Meanwhile, Torino have stumbled in recent weeks and are on a three-game winless run. They will be looking to get back to winning ways.

When is Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs Torino match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Torino match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Torino Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Torino match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

