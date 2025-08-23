Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan begin their new campaign in the Italian Serie A with a home tie against Cremonese this evening. The Rossoneri had a poor last season as they finished 8th in the points table and did not stamp their authority in the Cup competitions. Massimiliano Allegri, their new coach, has had a successful stint at the club in the past and he will be keen to mark his return with a great aplomb. Cremonense have just earned promotion from the Serie B and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the change in status. Nottingham Forest Sign Brazil Midfielder Douglas Luiz From Juventus on Season-Long Loan.

AC Milan has seen plenty of changes at the club with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Luka Jovic, Alvaro Morata, Tijjani Reijnders, and Theo Hernandez all gone. Luka Modric is their summer arrival from Real Madrid and he will start this tie. Christian Pulisic will play a key role on the wings and with Rafael Leao missing out through an injury, he will be replaced by Santiago Gomez on the other flank.

Filippo Terracciano and Warren Bondo, who are on loan from AC Milan at Cremonense, will both feature in this game. Federico Bonazzoli and Manuel De Luca will form the strike partnership in the final third in a 3-5-2 formation. Alberto Grassi will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Michele Collocolo and Jari Vandeputte will push forward to try and help with the attacking play from the central areas.

AC Milan vs Cremonese Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AC Milan vs Cremonese Date Sunday, August 24 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details GXR (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is AC Milan vs Cremonese, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan commence their campaign in Serie A 2025-26 as they clash with Cremonese in their first match of Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The AC Milan vs Cremonese match is set to be played at the

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs

Cremonese, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Cremonese live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs Cremonese, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AC Milan vs Cremonese online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AC Milan vs

Cremonese, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, are likely to have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. Although nothing has been confirmed from their end, GXR is still the official live streaming partner of Serie A 2025-26 in India and fans might get to watch the AC Milan vs Cremonese live streaming online on its app and website, but it is yet to be confirmed. AC Milan at home should have enough quality about themselves to secure three points.

