Kane Stuart Williamson is a professional New Zealand cricketer born on August 8, 1990, in Tauranga, New Zealand. He is a right-handed, top-order batsman and captain of the New Zealand cricket team. He is currently playing for two domestic cricket teams, New Zealand’s Northern District and the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. CWG 2022: India Men’s Cricket Team Players Watch Women Counterparts Compete in Thrilling Gold Medal Match Against Australia (See Pic)

Williamson made his domestic debut at Nothern District in 2007 at the age of 17. He also scored his first T20 hundred in September 2014 against Cape Cobras in Champions League T20. From the years 2011 to 2018 he played in English County Cricket, back and forth between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire. In 2015 he was signed by the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad, he helped them win the 2016 IPL title with his amazing performance and is the current captain of the team.

He made his ODI debut against India on August 10, he was dismissed on the 9th ball without scoring any runs. After two months in his match against Bangladesh, he scored his maiden ODI century and became the youngest New Zealand player to score an international century.

As Kiwi captains turn 32, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts

He has scored 24 test and 13 ODI centuries.

He was included in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for the year 2021.

Youngest New Zealand player to score ODI century.

He has a test top score of 251 runs.

Williamson has also won Indian Premier Leauge in 2016.

Fifth fastest New Zealand batsmen to score 3000 runs.

He ended the 2015 season with 2692 runs, the highest total across all forms. of international cricket for the year, and third highest total in a single year.

He was also awarded as the player of the year for 2014-15 season by NZC.

He has scored the fastest 6000 runs in test cricket for New Zealand.

He guided New Zealand to the inaugural World Test Championship title.

He has led the New Zealand national team to two world cup finals but just came short both of the times. With high spirits and his outstanding strategies he will once again try to cross the threshold and bring home the world cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).