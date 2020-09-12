After completing his mandatory quarantine period, Kane Williamson has joined team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the nets and the Orange Army welcomed the Kiwi star batsman with a video ahead of the IPL 2020. The team had an interesting caption to the clip as it read, “A blizzard in the desert. Find out how.” The video starts with Shahbaz Nadeem saying, "Thand lag Rahe Hai.” The rest of them say that they need ice. Then emerges Kane Williamson who asked, “Did someone take my name?” He further emerges further from the door and then joins the team for the nets. SRH IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE. SRH IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The official account of the Sunrisers Hyderabad also shared a few pictures the Kiwi batsman on social media. Kane also batted in the nets, however, the video of his batting was not shared on the social media account of the team. Williamson had boarded the flight with Jimmy Neesham to Dubai and the latter joined KXIP. Kane joined SRH and was in a six-day long quarantine. Now let's have a look at the video of Kane arriving in the nets.

Pictures

Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team will play their first match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium.

