In Match 16th of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, Kanpur Superstars will take on the defending champions, Meerut Mavericks, on August 25 in Lucknow. The contest will see a clash of two polar opposite sides, with Kanpur being in the bottom half, and Meerut finding themselves in the top tier of the points table of UP T20 League 2025. Kanpur Superstars are coming off their fifth straight defeat in the competition, while Meerut Mavericks head into the contest with victory in their last UP T20 League 2025 match. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Kanpur Superstars have failed to get their gear running in the UP T20 League 2025 and have been on a downward spiral, losing all five matches of the season thus far. Superstars will look to avenge their tournament opener defeat against Meerut.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have had a bumpy ride in the season, with three wins and two losses. Singh, who captains the Mavericks, will be hopeful of breaking their trend of losing matches after notching up a win when they face familiar opponents in Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Date Monday, August 25 Time 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Bottom-placed Kanpur Superstars will lock horns against Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Monday, August 25. The Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Kanpur vs Meerut live streaming online viewing option, read below. Yash Dayal Banned From UPT20 League 2025, RCB and Gorakhpur Lions Pacer To Miss Tournament Due to Sexual Harassments and Rape Allegations.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).