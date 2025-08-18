The UPT20 League 2025 has commenced and fans are excited for some breathtaking cricketing action. There has been a boom of T20 leagues across several states of India in the recent past who have tried to gain domestic edge by churning out talents from the ecosystem. UPT20 League is one of the most popular among them. With the likes of Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Vipraj Nigam, Priyam Garg, Swastik Chikara, Sameer Rizvi featuring, the league has delivered some explosive cricketing action over the last two editions. The UPT20 League is back with a promising edition in 2025, but among the star players, who regularly feature in the IPL, Yash Dayal will miss out of the season as he has been banned from UPT20 League 2025. Yash Dayal in Deep Trouble! RCB Cricketer Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old, Police Register Case Under POSCO Act.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has banned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal from featuring in the UP T20 League. The decision was taken after the pacer found himself in sexual harassment and rape allegations controversy. He is facing rape charges in Ghaziabad and Jaipur. Dayal has been given protection from arrest by the Allahabad High Court after he was charged with sexual exploitation allegations. According to the victim, Dayal exploited her sexually under the pretext of marriage. But the Jaipur High Court has refused to grant him protection from arrest, due to the involvement of a minor in the case. Yash Dayal Denied Relief by Rajasthan High Court in Minor's Rape Case, Next Hearing on August 22.

Yash Dayal can be arrested too. In the Jaipur case, which involves a minor, the victim accused the player of repeatedly raping her for over two years. He also allegedly emotionally blackmailed her with promises of a cricketing career. The next hearing of his case is set to take place on August 22. Dayal was set to play for Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League and was purchased for ₹7 lakh. Being a regular in the IPL and a prospect for Team India, Dayal made his name in the circuit as a premier player. Now with cases lodged against him, the 27-year-old pacer will miss the UPT20 League by getting banned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).