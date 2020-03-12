Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5

Ben Dunk of Lahore Qalandars Celebrates After Leading His Side to Victory (Photo Credits: Twitter/@LahoreQalandars)

Karachi Kings (KAR) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in match 26 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020. KAR vs LAH will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 12, 2020. Lahore Qalandars occupy the third position in the team standings with eight points while Karachi Kings are fifth with seven points after seven games. Meanwhile fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars clash in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Diana Baig, Pakistan Women’s Cricketer, Gives Pep Talk to Lahore Qalandars Ahead of PSL 2020 Encounter With Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars are in a good run of form as they have won their last four games of the league stage and as a result, have continued their steady rise in the points table. Karachi Kings have two wins in their last four games with one match being abandoned due to rain. The last meeting between the sides resulted in Qalandars coming out on top by eight wickets as they chased down a target of 188 with Ben Dunk scoring 99 runs off just 40 deliveries.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Chadwick Walton (KAR) and Ben Dunk (LAH) should be picked as the wicket-keepers.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Chris Lynn (LAH) and Alex Hales (KAR) should be the specialist batsmen in your side.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Imad Wasim (KAR) and Cameron Delport (KAR) can be selected as the all-rounders.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Salman Irshad (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Mohammad Amir (KAR) can be your bowlers.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Chadwick Walton (KAR), Ben Dunk (LAH), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Chris Lynn (LAH), Alex Hales (KAR), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Imad Wasim (KAR), Cameron Delport (KAR), Salman Irshad (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Mohammad Amir (KAR)

Ben Dunk (LAH) was brilliant in the side’s last meeting and can be selected as your captain for this game. Alex Hales (KAR) is in good form and you should pick him as your vice-captain.