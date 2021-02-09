Kevin Pietersen poked fun at Team India with another tweet in Hindi after England won the first Test by 227 runs. The former England captain was among the very few who backed Joe Root and Co to upset Team India at their own backyard. However, the Three Lions didn't let Pietersen down and outplayed the second-ranked Test team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After the game's conclusion, the former batsman reminded Team India about the warning which he gave ahead of the Test series. "India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha (remember I had already warned not to celebrate so much when you beat Australia at their home)", tweeted the 40-year old. Do You Know England Were the Last Away Team to Win a Test Series in India?

For the unversed, Pietersen had fired a warning to Team India after they defeated Australia 2-1 in Test series earlier this year. He asked Virat Kohli and co not to get carried away with the triumph as they had to lock horns against England. "India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen" he had tweeted. Joe Root Reacts to England’s Massive Win Over India in His 100th Test, Says ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud of the Team.’

India 🇮🇳 - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

Fans heavily trolled the legendary batsman as Team India had not lost a home Test for four years. Moreover, there are many youngsters in the visiting time. However, Joe Root's men defied the odds and Pietersen had the last laugh. He also didn't miss out the opportunity of pulling Team India's leg.

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, England are 1-0 up in the four-match series and would like to get an inevitable 2-0 with a victory in the next game. On the other hand, India would be aiming for redemption. The second Test will be played at the same venue and will get underway on February 13.

